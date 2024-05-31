 Skip navigation
Rams-Cowboys to hold joint practice before their first preseason game

  
Published May 30, 2024 10:12 PM

The Cowboys were one of only five teams that didn’t have a joint practice in 2023. They will in 2024.

The team confirmed Thursday that it will practice against the Rams in Oxnard, California, on Aug. 8.

The Rams will make the 58-mile drive from their training camp at Loyola Marymount to the Cowboys’ training camp complex at Oxnard River Ridge. The practice will be open to the public.

The Rams host the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium for their first preseason game on Aug. 11.

The Cowboys joined the Bills, Seahawks, Steelers and Chiefs in not practicing against another team last year. In 2022, though, the Cowboys practiced against the Broncos in Denver and the Chargers in Los Angeles.

The Cowboys last practiced against the Rams in 2021.

The teams do not play in the regular season this season.