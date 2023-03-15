 Skip navigation
Rams don’t tender Bryce Perkins but interested in his return

  
Published March 15, 2023 02:15 PM
nbc_hhmb_predictions_230314
March 14, 2023 01:33 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their bold predictions for the offseason including Lamar Jackson's future with Baltimore, a DeAndre Hopkins trade, Matthew Stafford's 2023 outlook and more.

The Rams did not tender restricted free agent Bryce Perkins, making him a free agent. The Rams, though, are interested in bringing back Perkins at a lower price, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The tender would have cost the team $2.6 million.

Perkins made his first career start last season and completed 13 of 23 passes for 100 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Rams lost to the Chiefs 26-10.

He is 19-of-34 for 161 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the five games he saw action in during the 2022 season.

Perkins joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020.