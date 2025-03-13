Rams DT Neville Gallimore agrees to terms on one-year deal with the Colts

Neville Gallimore is on the move, again.

The 2020 third-round pick has, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Colts.

Picked by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2020 draft, Gallimore became a free agent last year. In March, the Dolphins signed him to a one-year deal. Miami cut him in late August, and he landed with the Rams.

Gallimore appeared in 14 regular-season games last year, with four starts. After getting no sacks in the regular season, Gallimore racked up 2.5 of them in the Rams’ two postseason games.

Those performance likely got the attention of the Colts, where Gallimore will spend at least his sixth NFL season.