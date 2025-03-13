 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams DT Neville Gallimore agrees to terms on one-year deal with the Colts

  
Published March 12, 2025 11:38 PM

Neville Gallimore is on the move, again.

The 2020 third-round pick has, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Colts.

Picked by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2020 draft, Gallimore became a free agent last year. In March, the Dolphins signed him to a one-year deal. Miami cut him in late August, and he landed with the Rams.

Gallimore appeared in 14 regular-season games last year, with four starts. After getting no sacks in the regular season, Gallimore racked up 2.5 of them in the Rams’ two postseason games.

Those performance likely got the attention of the Colts, where Gallimore will spend at least his sixth NFL season.