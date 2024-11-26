 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_241126.jpg
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_241126.jpg
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams expect Tyler Higbee to practice this week

  
Published November 26, 2024 12:51 PM

The Rams are set to have tight end Tyler Higbee back on the practice field this week.

Higbee has not been part of a team practice since he tore his ACL last January, but head coach Sean McVay said at his Tuesday press conference that the plan is for Higbee to participate in Wednesday’s workout.

That will open a 21-day window for Higbee to practice with the team before he must be activated from the physically unable to perform list or shut down for the season. McVay indicated that Higbee is not expected to play against the Saints this week, but further word will come once the team has seen him on the field.

Higbee had 47 catches for 495 yards and two touchdowns with the Rams last season.

McVay also said that right tackle Rob Havenstein is trending toward returning this week. Havenstein has missed three games with an ankle injury and the team will see how he does in practice before finalizing any plans.