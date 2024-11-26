Rams expect Tyler Higbee to practice this week

The Rams are set to have tight end Tyler Higbee back on the practice field this week.

Higbee has not been part of a team practice since he tore his ACL last January, but head coach Sean McVay said at his Tuesday press conference that the plan is for Higbee to participate in Wednesday’s workout.

That will open a 21-day window for Higbee to practice with the team before he must be activated from the physically unable to perform list or shut down for the season. McVay indicated that Higbee is not expected to play against the Saints this week, but further word will come once the team has seen him on the field.

Higbee had 47 catches for 495 yards and two touchdowns with the Rams last season.

McVay also said that right tackle Rob Havenstein is trending toward returning this week. Havenstein has missed three games with an ankle injury and the team will see how he does in practice before finalizing any plans.