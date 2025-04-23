Rams have a track record of drafting players who make a big impact as rookies

The Rams’ track record in the draft suggests that they’ll add some players this week who can contribute in a big way in 2025.

As noted by the Rams’ social media, since 2014, Rams General Manager Les Snead has only had five first-round picks, and three of them have been rookies of the year: defensive tackle Aaron Donald was Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, running back Todd Gurley was Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015 and outside linebacker Jared Verse was defensive rookie of the year in 2024.

The Rams also had the second-place finisher in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in Puka Nacua in 2023, and the third-place finisher in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in Kobie Turner the same year.

Past results are no guarantee of future performance, but Snead’s results have been a good sign for the Rams that they’ll add someone this week who helps them win games in September.