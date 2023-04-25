Rams have been “intentional” about evaluating “second-tier” of quarterbacks

The Rams started four quarterbacks last season.

Starter Matthew Stafford is returning, having never considered retirement despite some speculation. But he currently is the only quarterback on the roster.

Baker Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers in free agency, and John Wolford and Bryce Perkins remain free agents.

That leaves the Rams in need of quarterbacks.

Los Angeles has 11 draft picks, but none until the 36th overall pick in the second round. It is expected to use one on a quarterback.

“We’ve definitely been intentional about the second tier, right, and those players that would probably be beyond the [top] four, even the fifth one now [from] Tennessee [Hendon Hooker] that’s talked about a lot going early, going before us, things like that,” Rams General Manager Les Snead said. “But no different than every year.”

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and possibly Hooker will hear their names called before the Rams turn comes to select.

Fresno State’s Jake Haener, Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell, BYU’s Jaren Hall, Stanford’s Tanner McKee and Houston’s Clayton Tune are in the next group of quarterbacks, and one of them could end up in Los Angeles.