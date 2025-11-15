Rams have nothing to say about lawsuit against Alaric Jackson

The NFL suspended Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson for two games in 2024. The league and the team knew the basis for the punishment, even if the media and the fans did not.

On Thursday, a Philadelphia woman sued Jackson in L.A. for allegedly recording her without consent during sex. On Friday, Rams coach Sean McVay was asked about the situation.

“As with any of those things, especially as a legal matter, we keep those things in-house,” McVay said, via a transcript provided by the team. “That’s been consistent since I’ve been here, how we deal with those things out of respect for the process. This isn’t something that we weren’t aware of. [We’ve had] very clear communication and understanding of it and I’ll keep it to that, hopefully you guys can understand.”

Will there be any additional discipline?

“That’s not something that we’re talking about right now,” McVay said. “Like I said, we’re keeping those things in-house. This is something that was a previous incident and so as it goes through that process we’ll deal with those things behind the scenes. I was made aware. There won’t be any actions as it relates to Alaric as far as his status for the game this week.”

The simple truth is that, per the labor deal, there can be no further action taken. If some new information unrelated to the incident comes to light, that’s different. The rules are clear that there can only one punishment, implemented by the team or the league.

McVay also asked whether the allegations impacted the negotiations resulting in a three-year, $56.3 million contract for Jackson in the 2025 offseason.

“I really do respect and appreciate your question, but I just want to be able to — out of just consistency for how we handle these things, keep that stuff in-house,” McVay said. “I apologize because I do understand you guys have a job to do, but that’s been par for the course with how we want to be able to handle it out of respect for the situation. That’s going to be consistent with what I say on those things. I do appreciate you guys understanding on that.”

Is McVay concerned Jackson may be distracted by the litigation?

“You talk about those things,” McVay said. “I think it’s very important that you always have communication and you’re aware of it. You acknowledge it and you let them know based on those personal conversations that go on. He’s done a great job of being able to focus on the things that he can control and acknowledge it. You can talk to him about it, but I haven’t gotten that sense.”

The truth is that a lawsuit will be far less of a distraction than the league investigation was. The lawsuit will play out slowly, with little happening during the balance of the 2025 season. Jackson will then be able to address the matter in the offseason.

Even if it’s not resolved before the start of the next football season, it could take a year or two (or longer) for the case to go to trial.