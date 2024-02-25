Rams hiring former Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai

After things ended poorly for him with the Eagles, assistant coach Sean Desai is hoping for a fresh start with the Rams.

Desai is expected to take on a senior defensive assistant role with the Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The Eagles hired Desai as defensive coordinator last year but demoted him late in the season and fired him afer the season. Desai spent the 2021 season as defensive coordinator with the Bears and was an associate head coach with the Seahawks in 2022.

The Rams are rebuilding their defensive coaching staff under new coordinator Chris Shula after their previous defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris, was hired as head coach of the Falcons, and brought several Rams assistants with him to Atlanta.