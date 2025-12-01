Rams LB Byron Young hopes “humbling” loss is “wake-up call” for Rams

The Rams saw their six-game winning streak come to an end against the Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday and it was not a result that many saw coming.

With six straight wins under their belt, the Rams were heavy favorites in Charlotte but the Panthers forced three turnovers by quarterback Matthew Stafford and made a number of big plays on offense to pull off the 31-28 upset win. Linebacker Byron Young called the loss “humbling” after the game and said that “don’t get complacent” is the lesson that the team should learn from how things played out.

“I just feel like this a wake-up call,” Young said. “You know, something that you just got to learn from. I definitely think it’s something that we needed. I don’t look at as a bad thing. I just look at it that it is motivation. It is something I’m glad that it happened. We need this.”

We’ll learn how the Rams respond soon enough, but their playoff destiny is no longer totally in their hands. The Bears are now in pole position in the NFC and the Rams will need them to get tripped up in order to get another shot at securing a bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.