Rams lead 49ers 21-7 at halftime

The Rams dominated the first half, taking a 21-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

But they provided the 49ers with hope, gaining only 33 yards on 10 plays on their final two possessions and punting twice. The 49ers got within two touchdowns on a seven-play, 36-yard drive that ended with Jauan Jennings’ 6-yard touchdown catch.

The Rams outgained the 49ers 231 to 182.

They had touchdown drives of 64, 86 and 59 yards, with Kyren Williams scoring on a 2-yard run, Puka Nacua on a 22-yard reception and Davis Allen on a 4-yard catch. Allen’s touchdown, which was Matthew Stafford’s 400th career touchdown pass, followed Jennings’ fumble.

Stafford was 14-of-23 for 173 yards and two touchdowns, with Davante Adams catching five passes for 75 yards and Nacua three for 47. Williams rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Mac Jones, making his eighth start of the season in place of Brock Purdy, completed 15 of 19 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown, with Jennings catching six for 71 yards and a touchdown. George Kittle had five receptions for 56 yards.