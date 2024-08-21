Rams like what they see from third-round rookie defensive back Kamren Kinchens

Rams rookie defensive back Kamren Kinchens played in the preseason opener, but sat out the second preseason game. When you play for Sean McVay, that’s a good sign.

McVay doesn’t believe in risking injuries to his top players in the preseason, and after Kinchens played well in the first preseason game, McVay decided that he’d seen all he needed to see to know that Kinchens is going to be a key part of the Rams’ defense this year. Kinchens was dealing with a minor injury that an undrafted rookie fighting for a roster spot might have played through, but Kinchens is a third-round pick who has his roster spot locked up.

“He’s done a great job,” McVay said, via the team’s website. “It was really one of those deals that we didn’t feel like it was necessary to expose him to possible injury. He’s going to be a guy that’s going to be a factor for us. So until he was feeling all the way back to health, that was why we erred on the side of caution. We expect him to get a full workload with the two practices here and then the one on Thursday against the Texans [in Houston].”

Kinchens said he has learned the Rams’ defense well enough to know that he can be a playmaker in it.

“And that’s what I want to do, is make plays,” he said.

He’ll be making those plays in the regular season, not the preseason.