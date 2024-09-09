 Skip navigation
Rams-Lions drew 22.7 million viewers on Sunday Night Football

  
September 9, 2024

The opening Sunday night of the 2024 NFL season drew a big TV audience.

The Rams-Lions game drew 22.7 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, NBC Sports announced.

That’s a 3 percent increase from last season’s first Sunday Night Football game, a matchup of the Cowboys and Giants that drew 22.0 million viewers.

Thursday night’s season opener between the Chiefs and Ravens also saw a viewership increase over last season’s opener, so the NFL is off to a strong start on the TV ratings front. Viewership totals from Sunday afternoon’s games on CBS and Fox are not yet available.

NFL ratings sometimes decline in election years when viewers shift from watching sports to news, but the early returns from the 2024 season suggest that football ratings are not taking a hit two months before the election.