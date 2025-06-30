Rams OC Mike LaFleur: Puka Nacua more confident in his elite skills

Puka Nacua took on a new role as a leader of the Rams’ wide receiver group with Cooper Kupp’s departure this offseason, but that’s not the only change that the team has seen in him since the end of the 2025 campaign.

Nacua has only been in the NFL for two seasons and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur offered a reminder during the team’s offseason program that the wideout is still growing as a player as he heads into his third year.

“I think if we watched his routes on air from a year ago, I think he’s cutting a little bit better than he was a year ago,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “I think he’s breaking down a little bit better. He’s always had incredible hands, that’s an elite skill set of his, on top of toughness and his physicality, but I think he’s even more confident in it.”

While Nacua has moved up the list of longest tenured Rams wideouts, he’s not without a veteran to lean on. Davante Adams joined the team as a free agent and gives the team experience along with a threat who will keep defenders occupied while Nacua tries to turn his increased confidence into points on the field.