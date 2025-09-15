Rams place CB Ahkello Witherspoon on IR

The Rams will officially be without cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon for an extended period of time.

Los Angeles placed Witherspoon on injured reserve on Monday, the team announced.

Head coach Sean McVay said after Sunday’s win over the Titans that Witherspoon had suffered a broken clavicle during the game.

Now on IR, Witherspoon will be sidelined for at least four weeks.

Witherspoon re-signed with the Rams in March to continue his run with the club. He started all 17 games for L.A. in 2023 before appearing in 13 games with five starts for the club in 2024. He had started each of Los Angeles’ two games so far this season.