Rams place S Quentin Lake, OT Rob Havenstein, TE Tyler Higbee on IR

  
Published November 19, 2025 06:19 PM

The Rams have placed right tackle Rob Havenstein, tight end Tyler Higbee and safety Quentin Lake on injured reserve.

Rams coach Sean McVay said the team hopes all three can return before the end of the season.

Havenstein, Higbee and Lake, all of whom started Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, are required to miss at least four games before returning.

Higbee injured his ankle against the Seahawks, playing 20 of 51 snaps. He has 20 receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

Havenstein has knee and ankle issues, though he played every snap Sunday. He has played only seven games this season because of injuries.

Lake underwent surgery on his dislocated elbow on Tuesday, McVay said. Lake played only 32 of 84 snaps against the Seahawks before his injury.

In 10 starts this season, he has a career-high 10 passes defensed to go along with 61 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Rams claimed safety Chris Smith II off waivers from the Raiders and signed kicker Harrison Mevis from the practice squad to the active roster in corresponding moves. They signed cornerback Alex Johnson to the practice squad.