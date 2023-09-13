Rams place Stetson Bennett on NFI list, Sean McVay declines to say why

The Rams have placed rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett on the non-football injury list, the team announced on Wednesday.

Head coach Sean McVay said at his press conference that Bennett’s placement on the list is unrelated to the shoulder injury that kept him sidelined for Week 1.

“There are certain things that I think are a little bit bigger and more important, and out of respect for the particulars and the specifics, [I] want to be able to keep it in-house,” McVay said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

McVay mentioned that he had spoken with Bennett, but other than that declined to share any further details.

“Out of respect for him and the situation, I’m going to leave all the specifics and particulars in-house,” McVay said. “So not going to really have any follow-up information or anything I’ll give in that regard.”

The Rams selected Bennett in the fourth round of this year’s draft after he won back-to-back CFP National Championships at Georgia. He got extensive playing time in the preseason, completing 36-of-62 passes for 347 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Los Angeles has Brett Rypien on its practice squad and he is set to take over as Matthew Stafford’s primary backup.

“The fortunate thing for us is that Brett Rypien has been in-house,” McVay said. “He’s on our practice squad. He was the backup last week, and he’s going to continue to be in that situation until anything changes on that note.”

Rypien has appeared in eight career games with three starts. In four appearances with two starts with the Broncos last year, he completed 60 percent of his throws for 438 yards with two touchdowns with four interceptions.