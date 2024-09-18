 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_240918.jpg
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
nbc_simms_saintsoffense_240918.jpg
How Saints offense has dominated in early season
nbc_simms_eaglesfalcons_240918.jpg
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_240918.jpg
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
nbc_simms_saintsoffense_240918.jpg
How Saints offense has dominated in early season
nbc_simms_eaglesfalcons_240918.jpg
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp

  
Published September 18, 2024 02:13 PM

The Rams have placed two more players on injured reserve, but one notable player was not among that group.

Los Angeles announced on Wednesday that offensive lineman Jonah Jackson and safety John Johnson were placed on the list. Head coach Sean McVay noted earlier this week that both players would miss extended time.

But at least for now, receiver Cooper Kupp remains on the 53-man roster. Kupp suffered an ankle injury in the Week 2 loss to the Cardinals. McVay also said Kupp would miss extended time on Monday.

Through two games, Kupp has a league-high 18 receptions for 147 yards with one touchdown. He’s also recorded 10 yards on two carries. Even without being placed on IR, it seems likely that Kupp won’t be available for a couple of weeks.

Los Angeles has already had to place receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury in Week 1, which means the team’s top two receivers are out.

Jackson joins Steve Avila, Joe Noteboom, and Conor McDermott as offensive linemen currently on IR. Johnson joins Darious Williams, Deion Kendrick, and Tre Tomlinson as members of the secondary on IR.