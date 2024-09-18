Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp

The Rams have placed two more players on injured reserve, but one notable player was not among that group.

Los Angeles announced on Wednesday that offensive lineman Jonah Jackson and safety John Johnson were placed on the list. Head coach Sean McVay noted earlier this week that both players would miss extended time.

But at least for now, receiver Cooper Kupp remains on the 53-man roster. Kupp suffered an ankle injury in the Week 2 loss to the Cardinals. McVay also said Kupp would miss extended time on Monday.

Through two games, Kupp has a league-high 18 receptions for 147 yards with one touchdown. He’s also recorded 10 yards on two carries. Even without being placed on IR, it seems likely that Kupp won’t be available for a couple of weeks.

Los Angeles has already had to place receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury in Week 1, which means the team’s top two receivers are out.

Jackson joins Steve Avila, Joe Noteboom, and Conor McDermott as offensive linemen currently on IR. Johnson joins Darious Williams, Deion Kendrick, and Tre Tomlinson as members of the secondary on IR.