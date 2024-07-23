 Skip navigation
Rams place Tyler Higbee on active/PUP

  
Published July 23, 2024 04:20 PM

The Rams will start training camp without tight end Tyler Higbee as expected.

Sean McVay said during the offseason that Higbee would start training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, and McVay confirmed it Tuesday.

Higbee tore an ACL and MCL during the team’s playoff loss to the Lions in January, so he could start the season on reserve/PUP as he works his way back.

The Rams added former Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson in free agency. In his first four seasons, Parkinson has 57 career receptions for 618 yards with four touchdowns.

Higbee, a fourth-round pick in 2016, recorded 47 catches for 495 yards with two touchdowns in 15 games last season.

The Rams are otherwise healthy heading into training camp.