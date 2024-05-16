 Skip navigation
Rams promote DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant to assistant head coach

  
Published May 16, 2024 09:11 AM

The Rams have added a title for one of their key coaches in 2024.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant has also been named assistant head coach.

Pleasant is in his second stint as a Rams assistant under head coach Sean McVay. He began with the team when McVay was hired in 2017 as cornerbacks coach, departing the franchise to become Detroit’s DBs coach/defensive passing game coordinator in 2021.

After the Lions let him go midway through the 2022 season, he served as a consultant for the Packers late in that season. He then returned to L.A. in the following offseason.

Rapoport noted McVay announced Pleasant’s promotion to the team this week, which was well received, as Pleasant is seen by the Rams and others in the league office as a potential head coach candidate in the future.