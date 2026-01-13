 Skip navigation
Rams put Ahkello Witherspoon on IR

  
Published January 13, 2026 02:51 PM

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will miss the rest of the team’s playoff games and Witherspoon was moved to injured reserve on Tuesday.

Witherspoon re-injured his scapula during the team’s victory over the Panthers on Saturday. Witherspoon was initially injured in the second week of the regular season and returned for the team’s last five games. He had one tackle against Carolina, and eight tackles and an interception in the regular season.

The Rams signed linebacker Nick Hampton off of the practice squad to take Witherspoon’s roster spot. He had 10 tackles in 12 games for the team this season.

The Rams also announced that they have signed defensive back Alex Johnson to their practice squad.