Rams re-sign DT Larrell Murchison

The Rams have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Larrell Murchison on a one-year deal, the team announced.

Murchison, 27, spent the past three seasons with the Rams. He missed the entire 2024 season after injuring his arm in the first preseason game and then, in his first practice back in early October, Murchison broke his foot.

He has 22 total tackles, two sacks and two quarterback hits through 18 career games with Los Angeles.

The Titans drafted him in the fifth round out of N.C. State in 2020.

In his career, Murchison has played 44 games with eight starts. He has totaled 37 tackles and two sacks.