Rams request interview with Austin King for OL coach

The Rams have a lot of spots to fill on head coach Sean McVay’s staff and they’ve identified one candidate for their vacancy at offensive line coach.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has requested permission to interview Bears assistant offensive line coach Austin King. The Rams dismissed offensive line coach Kevin Carberry after the final week of the regular season.

King just finished his first season with the Bears. He was the Raiders’ tight ends coach in 2021 and an offensive quality control coach in 2020. He spent five seasons at Dayton before moving into the NFL.

King was a 2003 fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers and he played 34 games for Tampa and Atlanta during his playing career.