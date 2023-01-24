 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rams request interview with Austin King for OL coach

  
Published January 24, 2023 08:13 AM
nbc_pft_ramscoaches_230119
January 19, 2023 09:00 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze what type of assistants Sean McVay needs to bring in for next season, as well as question why the head coach decided to stay.

The Rams have a lot of spots to fill on head coach Sean McVay’s staff and they’ve identified one candidate for their vacancy at offensive line coach.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has requested permission to interview Bears assistant offensive line coach Austin King. The Rams dismissed offensive line coach Kevin Carberry after the final week of the regular season.

King just finished his first season with the Bears. He was the Raiders’ tight ends coach in 2021 and an offensive quality control coach in 2020. He spent five seasons at Dayton before moving into the NFL.

King was a 2003 fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers and he played 34 games for Tampa and Atlanta during his playing career.