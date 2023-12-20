Rams rule out Tre Tomlinson, list Joe Noteboom as questionable

Rams backup offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (foot) is questionable to play in Thursday Night Football.

He started at right tackle against the Commanders on Sunday and played every snap of the game, but he did not practice this week.

The Rams will get starting right tackle Rob Havenstein (groin) back in the lineup, though. Havenstein has no designation.

The team ruled out defensive back Tre Tomlinson (hamstring) after he did not practice this week.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (groin), wide receiver Tutu Atwell (concussion) and running back Ronnie Rivers (knee) all are good to go.