Rams running backs coach sees Blake Corum doing a “fabulous job” of learning the offense

The Rams drafted running back Blake Corum with the idea that he’ll be an immediate contributor as the backup to Kyren Williams. Early in training camp, they’re liking what they’re seeing.

Ras running backs coach Ron Gould says Corum is getting a lot of reps with the starters in camp because he deserves them.

“This is something that is earned,” Gould told theRams.com. “And I think he’s done a fabulous job of coming in, learning the system, and when we’re asking him to go in, he’s ready to go. He’s been a pro’s pro. He’s a young man that is very passionate about the game. He cares, he studies it, he rewrites his notes, he’s asking a lot of a lot of great questions. So these are the things that I’ve seen. And then he’s got in in practice, and he’s executed at a very high level.”

Corum said his time between Organized Team Activities and training camp was spent primarily on studying the Rams’ offense.

“I had about 40 days off, so I was just studying my plays,” Corum said. “So right now I’m just going out there more confident. I’m not really thinking as much as I was during OTAs, [when I was] brand new in the playbook. I kind of understand the playbook now, and so I’m able to play fast and do what I do.”

The 23-year-old Williams had a breakout season last year, leading the NFL with an average of 95.3 rushing yards per game. If Corum is as effective as the Rams expect him to be, the Rams will have the best young 1-2 punch at running back of any offense in the NFL.