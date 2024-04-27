 Skip navigation
Rams select Stanford kicker Joshua Karty

  
April 27, 2024

The Rams have addressed their shaky kicking game from 2023 by using a sixth-round pick on a kicker.

Los Angeles drafted Stanford kicker Joshua Karty with the 209th overall pick.

Karty missed only two field goals inside 50 yards during his three seasons kicking for the Cardinal. He went 72-of-73 on his career extra points and 51-of-60 on his career field goal tries.

In 2023, Karty went 23-of-27 on field goals and was perfect on all 21 extra points.

The Rams missed an NFL-high 16 kicks last season, including six kicks between 40-49 yards and five extra points. Brett Maher and Lucas Havrisik were their kickers in 2023.

The Rams’ pick of Karty came six picks after the Vikings selected Alabama kicker Will Reichard.