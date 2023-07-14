 Skip navigation
Rams sign Byron Young to wrap up draft class

  
Published July 14, 2023 04:28 PM

The Rams have all of their draft picks under contract.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that third-round edge rusher Byron Young signed his four-year deal with the team on Friday. The agents for third-round defensive tackle Kobie Turner announced their client had signed earlier in the day.

Young had 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks for the Volunteers last season. He spent two years at the SEC school after going to junior college.

Young and Turner were two of 14 players drafted by the Rams this year. The group will help replenish a roster that skidded to a 5-12 record last season.