Rams sign CB Ahkello Witherspoon to the active roster

  
Published October 22, 2024 09:28 PM

The Rams signed cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Witherspoon signed with the Rams’ practice squad Sept. 11. The team has elevated him from the practice for game day the maximum three times this season, so they needed to get him on the active roster for him to play Thursday.

He has seen action on 104 defensive snaps in three games, totaling six tackles and a pass breakup.

The Rams also announced the signing of inside linebacker Elias Neal. They placed outside linebacker Zach VanValkenburg on the practice squad injured list in a corresponding move.