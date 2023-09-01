Rams sign DB Duke Shelley, place LB Ochaun Mathis on IR

The Rams have made a pair of roster moves on Friday.

Los Angeles has signed defensive back Duke Shelley, the team announced.

Shelley a sixth-round pick in 2019, was released by the Raiders earlier this week after joining the club in March.

He has appeared in 41 games with 11 starts for the Bears and Vikings. Last year with Minnesota, Shelley played 11 games with five starts and recorded eight passes defensed and his first career interception.

As a corresponding move, the Rams have placed linebacker Ochaun Mathis on injured reserve. He’ll now miss at least four games before being eligible to return to play.