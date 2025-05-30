Rams sign fourth-rounder Jarquez Hunter

The Rams are down to one unsigned draft pick.

Friday’s official transaction report for the league shows that they signed fourth-round pick Jarquez Hunter. The running back signed a four-year deal with the team.

Hunter appeared in 49 games for Auburn over the last four seasons. He picked up more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his final two seasons while scoring 16 touchdowns.

The Rams have Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and Ronnie Rivers back from last year’s running back room.

Second-round tight end Terrance Ferguson is the only member of the six-player draft class who hasn’t signed with the team yet.