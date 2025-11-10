Rams sign LS Jake McQuaide to 53-man roster

Long snapper Jake McQuaide returned to the Rams last week and the team’s kicking operation immediately improved.

So, on Monday, the Rams signed McQuaide to the 53-man roster — officially bringing him back to a position he manned for the franchise from 2011-2020.

A two-time Pro Bowler, McQuaide initially joined the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State. He was the team’s long snapper for every one of the club’s games through 2020, including the club’s appearance in Super Bowl LIII to cap the 2018 season.

He spent 2021 and 2022 with Dallas before also appearing in games for Detroit, Minnesota, and Miami from 2023-2024.

McQuaide is one of two players on the L.A. roster who were also on the team in St. Louis, with the other being right tackle Rob Havenstein.

The Rams waived long snapper Alex Ward to make room for McQuaide on the 53-man roster.