Rams signing defensive tackle Neville Gallimore a day after the Dolphins cut him

  
Published August 28, 2024 10:13 AM

Veteran defensive tackle Neville Gallimore didn’t make the Dolphins’ 53-player roster, but he won’t be out of work for long.

Gallimore is on the way to Los Angeles this morning and will sign with the Rams’ 53-player roster, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

As a vested veteran, Gallimore was not subject to waivers and became a free agent as soon as the Dolphins officially released him. The Rams obviously wasted no time in making him an offer.

The 27-year-old Gallimore was a 2020 third-round pick of the Cowboys after playing his college football at Oklahoma. He played out his rookie contract in Dallas and then signed with the Dolphins in March. The Dolphins paid him a $665,000 signing bonus, and it was a surprise when they cut him yesterday. Now he’ll move on and sign with the Rams today, and he could be on the field for them as soon as Week One at Detroit.