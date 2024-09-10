 Skip navigation
Rams to sign C Dylan McMahon off Eagles’ practice squad

  
September 10, 2024

The Rams were down to their backup center, rookie Beaux Limmer, during Sunday’s season opener against the Lions. They now have another healthy center.

The Rams are signing Dylan McMahon off the Eagles’ practice squad, McMahon’s agent, Whitney Holtzman, announced on social media.

The Eagles made McMahon a sixth-round draft pick this spring after he started 44 games at N.C. State and saw time at both guard and center.

After being waived out of the preseason, McMahon signed back to the Eagles’ practice squad.

For the season opener, the Eagles elevated Nick Gates from the practice squad, instead of McMahon, to be the backup center behind Cam Jurgens.