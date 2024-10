The Rams have let go of a young defensive back.

Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that the club has waived Cam Lampkin.

Lampkin, 23, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in the spring.

He has appeared in Los Angeles’ last three games, playing exclusively on special teams. Lampkin has been on the field for 21 of the unit’s snaps.

The Rams also released kicker Tanner Brown from their practice squad.