Rams will move practice facility to Woodland Hills in 2024

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday they will move their practice facility to Woodland Hills for the 2024 season. The facility is located at the corner of West Oxnard Street and Canoga Avenue, part of the nearly 100 acres in Woodland Hills acquired last year by Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

The announcement took place during a celebration at the adjacent Topanga Village, an indoor-outdoor shopping and dining destination that is part of the 100 acres. Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff said construction will begin later this week.

“This is a monumental day for the Los Angeles Rams as we can now call Woodland Hills and the City of Los Angeles our home,” Demoff said in a statement. “Since bringing the Rams home to Los Angeles, Stan Kroenke’s commitment to this region is unmatched and we are excited to expand our footprint and deepen our impact across the city.”

The Rams will set up a facility at the site, consisting of modular trailers that will include office space and meeting rooms for coaches, players, scouts and staff, a weight room and training room, locker room, media room and meal room. Two football fields will sit adjacent to the trailers.

This is the first step of Kroenke’s long-term vision for the land, which is part of the development envisioned for Woodland Hills under the Warner Center 2035 plan. Once the practice facility is operational, the organization will begin exploring a larger development that will include the permanent headquarters and practice facility for the team, as well as a plan to include residential, commercial and retail uses along with green spaces and other community-serving amenities.