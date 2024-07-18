Randall Cobb will work as an analyst for SEC Network

Longtime NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb did not formally announce his retirement this offseason, but it looks like he is moving on to the next phase of his life.

ESPN announced on Thursday that Cobb will work as a studio analyst for SEC Network during this fall’s college football season. Cobb was a two-time All-SEC player at Kentucky before entering the NFL as a Packers second-round pick in 2011.

“I am incredibly excited to be coming home to the SEC with this new role,” Cobb said in a statement. “The level of greatness this conference provides year after year is unmatched – I cannot wait return to the conference family with this SEC Network crew.”

Cobb spent eight years with the Packers and then returned for two more after stints in Dallas and Houston. He played for the Jets last year. His 532 catches rank fifth in Packers history and he had 630 catches for 7,624 yards and 54 touchdowns for his career.