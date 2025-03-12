 Skip navigation
Rashad Weaver agrees to terms with Jets

  
Published March 12, 2025 01:33 PM

The Jets are set to add an edge rusher to new head coach Aaron Glenn’s first roster.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms with Rashad Weaver. It’s a one-year contract with no other terms reported.

Weaver was a Titans fourth-round pick in 2021 and he had 5.5 sacks in three years with the team. He made three appearances for the Texans last season and closed out the year on the Rams’ practice squad.

The Jets hope to get Jermaine Johnson back at full speed after last year’s Achilles tear. Will McDonald and Micheal Clemons are also in the mix off the edge.