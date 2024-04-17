Rashee Rice back catching passes from Patrick Mahomes in Texas

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is participating in the team’s voluntary offseason program, which is virtual until practice begins May 20. He also is back working with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Texas.

Rice posted videos on Instagram on Wednesday showing him catching passes from Mahomes at a high school in the Fort Worth area.

Mahomes said earlier this week that he has worked with Rice throughout the offseason.

“I’m sure we’ll continue that work as the legal process plays out,” Mahomes said, via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com.

Mahomes organizes on-field practices three times a week in Phase One of the team’s offseason program. Then, the players meet with their positions coaches.

Rice’s status with the team was uncertain until Monday when coach Andy Reid met with local media.

Rice faces eight felony charges after losing control of a Lamborghini while reportedly driving 119 mph, causing a multi-vehicle crash on a highway in Dallas last month. Two victims in the crash have filed a civil suit against Rice and suspended SMU cornerback Teddy Knox, who also was speeding, lost control and wrecked while driving Rice’s Chevrolet Corvette.

Rice led the team’s wide receivers with 938 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 receptions last season as a rookie, and the Chiefs are counting on him to start opposite Hollywood Brown.

“As we’ve done in the past, we’ll just wait for the law enforcement part of it to take place and then we’ll go from there,” Reid said Monday. “I have had an opportunity to talk to Rashee. I’m not going to obviously get into that. As long as he learned from it, that’s the important part of it.”