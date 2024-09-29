Rashee Rice carted to locker room after injuring knee in collision with Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been carted to the locker room with a knee injury, and it happened in a very unfortunate accident.

Patrick Mahomes threw an interception to Chargers defensive back Kristian Fulton in the first quarter, and as Rice tried to chase Fulton down from behind and strip the ball from him, Mahomes tried to make a low tackle from the opposite direction. Instead of tackling Fulton, Mahomes ended up diving into Rice’s leg, injuring his right knee.

There’s no immediate word on the severity of Rice’s injury, but he appeared very upset as he covered his head while he was carted to the locker room.

Rice is the Chiefs’ No. 1 receiver, and losing him for any length of time would be a major loss, as Mahomes and the passing game have been struggling this year. They’re also struggling today, and the Chargers lead 10-0.