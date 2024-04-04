Rashee Rice faces potential discipline from NFL or Chiefs

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice faces problems on various fronts, due to Saturday night’s street race that became a six-car crash. Civil liability is a given. Criminal liability is very possible, if he was driving one of the cars.

Apart from the potential consequences imposed by the legal system, Rice could endure possible punishment from the NFL or the Chiefs.

The league could impose discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy. If he was driving (and street racing) and if he left the scene of an accident involving injuries, he could be suspended by the NFL.

It’s not as simple for the Chiefs to take action. They could cut him for the incident, and they could void his guaranteed salary for 2024 (if he was indeed street racing). He possibly could be suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, but that would be a challenge — it’s the offseason and the conduct had nothing to do with his job.

While the potential impediment to his freedom should be the biggest concern, there are employment issues that could arise from whatever Rice did in connection with the six-car accident that left multiple people injured.