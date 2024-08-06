 Skip navigation
Rashee Rice: Focus is on being “the best person I can be” for Chiefs

  
Published August 6, 2024 03:12 PM

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice held his first press conference since the March car crash that led to criminal charges being filed against him in Dallas.

Rice has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious injury and six counts of a collision involving injury, but declined to discuss the ongoing legal case.

“It’s a legal process, and my team is handling that,” Rice said.

Rice also declined to say whether he has heard anything from the NFL about a suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy as a result of the charges. Rice said that he’s currently focusing on being “the best person I can be” so that the Chiefs can “dominate” on the field this fall.

“Just continuing to surround myself with people that I want to be like and just continue to surround myself with people that allow me to grow,” Rice said.

It seems likely that Rice will face league discipline as a result of the March incident, but they typically wait for the legal process to play out so it may be some time before anything becomes official on that front.