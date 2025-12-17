 Skip navigation
Rashee Rice is in the concussion protocol

  
Published December 17, 2025 01:24 PM

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice remained in last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers after being checked out in the sideline medical tent in the wake of a big hit from Chargers safety Tony Jefferson, but his status for this week’s game against the Titans is in question.

Head coach Andy Reid said at a Wednesday press conference that Rice is in the concussion protocol. Reid said that Rice reported concussion symptoms to the team’s medical staff on Monday.

Tyquan Thornton is also in the protocol after being on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit that led to Jefferson being ejected from last Sunday’s game.

Linebacker Leo Chenal (shoulder), cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee), tackle Jaylon Moore (knee), and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps) will also miss practice on Wednesday.