Rashee Rice is running in his rehab from a season-ending knee injury

The Chiefs reached the Super Bowl without wide receiver Rashee Rice and tight end Jared Wiley.

Rice tore his lateral collateral ligament in his right knee in Week 4, and Wiley tore an anterior cruciate ligament in a Week 9 practice. They combined for only 11 games.

Both continue to rehab from their injuries, and coach Andy Reid provided something of an update as the Chiefs kicked off their offseason program Monday.

“I can’t necessarily give you the [return date],” Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. “They’re doing well. That’s taking place right now, but I can’t tell you when they will be back exactly here. Both have been busting their tail. They’re running, which is good. We’ll just see how it goes going forward here. We don’t have them here on the field right now with us, so we’ve got to see the football part of it as we go.”

Rice had 24 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four games after making 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. Wiley made one catch for 7 yards, while seeing action on 94 offensive snaps.