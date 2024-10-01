Rashee Rice MRI was performed on Monday; more testing will occur

In most cases of a potentially serious knee injury, an MRI is performed no later than the next day. The results are then announced or leaked.

In the case of Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice, an MRI on his injured knee was performed on Monday, per a source with knowledge of the situation. The results, however, have been neither announced nor leaked.

All signs point to a serious injury; the Chiefs feared a torn ACL. Post-game comments from coach Andy Reid strongly indicated that the team was expecting bad news. The absence of any news does nothing to change that vibe.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, “there remains uncertainty over the extent” of the injury. There will be more testing and evaluation, including a second opinion. “No answers are expected until next week,” Schefter reports.

The Chiefs have no obligation to say anything for now. They play next Monday night against the Saints. The first injury report will be issued on Thursday. They’ll be obligated to say he didn’t practice, due to the knee.

They can do the same thing on Friday and Saturday before ruling him out for the Week 5 game. Unless it turned out to be a short-term thing (unlikely), they’ll likely place him on injured reserve before the next game, opening up a roster spot.

Regardless, the wait for official word regarding Rice’s injury continues.