 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rashee Rice reportedly got good news on Monday, one day before knee surgery

  
Published October 7, 2024 07:53 PM

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice will have surgery on Tuesday to determine the extent of the knee injury that he suffered eight days ago. Via multiple reports, he got some good news on Monday.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Rice might have avoided a torn ACL. He nevertheless needs to have an LCL repair.

As Rapoport characterizes it, Rice’s season “is expected to be over.” Separately, Rapoport says that Rice could miss “potentially three months” due to the LCL repair. That timeline would not end his season.

Rice’s diagnosis and prognosis are happening with eight felony counts lurking. The prior goal was to delay resolution of the charges, which arose from a street-racing incident in March 2024, until after the season, accepting any suspension he might face in 2025. Now that he’ll be sidelined due to injury, it makes sense to resolve the charges and take the suspension this year.

While he would still lose his game checks, he would not lose the ability to play any more games than the injury will cause him to miss.