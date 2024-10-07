Rashee Rice reportedly got good news on Monday, one day before knee surgery

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice will have surgery on Tuesday to determine the extent of the knee injury that he suffered eight days ago. Via multiple reports, he got some good news on Monday.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Rice might have avoided a torn ACL. He nevertheless needs to have an LCL repair.

As Rapoport characterizes it, Rice’s season “is expected to be over.” Separately, Rapoport says that Rice could miss “potentially three months” due to the LCL repair. That timeline would not end his season.

Rice’s diagnosis and prognosis are happening with eight felony counts lurking. The prior goal was to delay resolution of the charges, which arose from a street-racing incident in March 2024, until after the season, accepting any suspension he might face in 2025. Now that he’ll be sidelined due to injury, it makes sense to resolve the charges and take the suspension this year.

While he would still lose his game checks, he would not lose the ability to play any more games than the injury will cause him to miss.