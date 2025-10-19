Rashee Rice touchdown gives Chiefs 7-0 lead

Rashee Rice is officially back.

Coming off an ACL tear and a six-game suspension, Rice caught a 2-yard pop pass for a touchdown to cap the Chiefs’ first drive on Sunday and give his club an early 7-0 lead over the Raiders.

Rice also had another 2-yard catch on a bubble screen earlier in the possession.

The Chiefs were efficient after forcing a Raiders punt to start the game. Kansas City faced just two third downs on the possession, with Kareem Hunt converting the first with a 9-yard run on third-and-1. Then a defensive holding penalty gave the Chiefs a free first down on third-and-goal at the 4.

On the next play, Rice got his first touchdown since Week 3 of last season.

Patrick Mahomes was 6-of-6 for 88 yards on the drive. Travis Kelce had two catches for 51 yards, including a big one for 44.

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler is questionable to return with a back injury.

Hunt also was assisted off the field by Mahomes and Kelce after the touchdown. He was shown on the CBS broadcast gettin his ankle re-taped on the sideline.