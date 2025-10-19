 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
Exploring Parsons' comments on NFL officials
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Rashee Rice touchdown gives Chiefs 7-0 lead

  
Published October 19, 2025 01:24 PM

Rashee Rice is officially back.

Coming off an ACL tear and a six-game suspension, Rice caught a 2-yard pop pass for a touchdown to cap the Chiefs’ first drive on Sunday and give his club an early 7-0 lead over the Raiders.

Rice also had another 2-yard catch on a bubble screen earlier in the possession.

The Chiefs were efficient after forcing a Raiders punt to start the game. Kansas City faced just two third downs on the possession, with Kareem Hunt converting the first with a 9-yard run on third-and-1. Then a defensive holding penalty gave the Chiefs a free first down on third-and-goal at the 4.

On the next play, Rice got his first touchdown since Week 3 of last season.

Patrick Mahomes was 6-of-6 for 88 yards on the drive. Travis Kelce had two catches for 51 yards, including a big one for 44.

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler is questionable to return with a back injury.

Hunt also was assisted off the field by Mahomes and Kelce after the touchdown. He was shown on the CBS broadcast gettin his ankle re-taped on the sideline.