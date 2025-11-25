 Skip navigation
Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy move up to full practices Tuesday

  
Published November 25, 2025 04:30 PM

The Chiefs upgrade the participation levels for two wideouts on Tuesday’s injury report.

Rashee Rice (hamstring) and Xavier Worthy (ankle) both went from being listed as limited on Monday to full participation. Head coach Andy Reid said earlier in the day that he thought both players were on track to play on Thursday and the listing keeps them on that path.

Reid also said that running back Isiah Pacheco (knee) will play against the Cowboys. He was listed as a full participant along with linebacker Leo Chenal (knee), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (groin), defensive end George Karlaftis (thumb), and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee).

Tight end Noah Gray (concussion) and right guard Trey Smith (ankle) remained out of practice. Cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (back) was the only player listed as a limited participant.