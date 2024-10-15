 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sirianni_241015.jpg
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
nbc_pft_lionshutchinson_241015.jpg
How Lions’ SB odds have shifted after Week 6
nbc_pft_rodgersoldself_241015.jpg
What Rodgers’ body language indicated against BUF

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sirianni_241015.jpg
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
nbc_pft_lionshutchinson_241015.jpg
How Lions’ SB odds have shifted after Week 6
nbc_pft_rodgersoldself_241015.jpg
What Rodgers’ body language indicated against BUF

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rashid Shaheed, Chris Olave remain out of Saints practice

  
Published October 15, 2024 06:11 PM

The Saints look like they’re going to be thin at wide receiver on Thursday night.

Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave were listed as non-participants in practice for the second straight day on Tuesday. Shaheed has a knee injury and Olave suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

Quarterback Derek Carr (oblique), guard Cesar Ruiz (knee), and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) were also listed as out. The Saints only held a walkthrough on Tuesday.

Guard/center Lucas Patrick (chest) was upgraded to limited from out on Tuesday. Tight end Taysom Hill (rib), defensive end Payton Turner (knee), running back Alvin Kamara (hand), defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd (groin), safety J.T. Gray (calf), cornerback Alontae Taylor (shoulder), and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle) were listed as limited for the second time this week.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu (forearm), defensive end Carl Granderson (neck), linebacker Willie Gay (hand), and wide receiver Bub Means (hand) were all full participants.