Rashid Shaheed, Chris Olave remain out of Saints practice

The Saints look like they’re going to be thin at wide receiver on Thursday night.

Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave were listed as non-participants in practice for the second straight day on Tuesday. Shaheed has a knee injury and Olave suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

Quarterback Derek Carr (oblique), guard Cesar Ruiz (knee), and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) were also listed as out. The Saints only held a walkthrough on Tuesday.

Guard/center Lucas Patrick (chest) was upgraded to limited from out on Tuesday. Tight end Taysom Hill (rib), defensive end Payton Turner (knee), running back Alvin Kamara (hand), defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd (groin), safety J.T. Gray (calf), cornerback Alontae Taylor (shoulder), and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle) were listed as limited for the second time this week.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu (forearm), defensive end Carl Granderson (neck), linebacker Willie Gay (hand), and wide receiver Bub Means (hand) were all full participants.