Rashid Shaheed says he’s in Seattle to stay, expects to sign with Seahawks in offseason

  
Published November 5, 2025 04:29 PM

Newly arrived Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed could just be a half-season rental, as he’s in the final year of his contract. But he doesn’t see it that way.

At his introductory press conference in Seattle today, Shaheed said he views Seattle as his “long-term home.”

“I’m here to stay,” Shaheed said.

That won’t happen until Shaheed signs a new contract with the Seahawks, which he said he expects to happen this offseason.

Shaheed also proclaimed himself “here to stay” when he signed his current contract in New Orleans in July of 2024, so things can change quickly in the NFL. And Shaheed acknowledged that there’s a part of him that was sad to be traded away from the Saints on Tuesday.

“It was a bittersweet feeling, but a lot of excitement,” Shaheed said.

He’s excited both about playing in Seattle the rest of this year, and about potentially staying in Seattle for a long time afterward.