Rashod Bateman is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 8

  
Published October 24, 2025 12:41 PM

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is their Community MVP for Week 8.

Bateman is being honored after holding his fourth annual Halloween event at a local Ronald McDonald House. Bateman hosted more than 200 pediatric patients and provided them with costumes, candy, pumpkins, dinner, and other items to celebrate the holiday.

“Being named NFLPA Community MVP is a blessing and an honor,” Bateman said in a statement. “Over the past four years, it’s been incredibly rewarding to partner with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland and highlight the amazing work they do for families in need.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a non-profit organization of Bateman’s choice and the wideout will join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.