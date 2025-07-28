 Skip navigation
Rashod Bateman sent home with illness, Jalyn Armour-Davis set for an MRI

  
Published July 28, 2025 04:11 PM

Cornerback Jaire Alexander wasn’t the only Ravens player dealing with health issues on Monday.

Alexander didn’t practice because of swelling in his knee and wide receiver Rashod Bateman was sent home with an illness. Head coach John Harbaugh said that Bateman did not want to leave the facility, but that the team ruled him out in order to keep the illness from spreading to others.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis also left practice early. Harbaugh did not say what led to his departure, but that Armour-Davis will have an MRI to gather more information.

Cornerback Bilhal Kone landed on the injured list as well. Hehas a shoulder injury and Harbaught said he does not expect him to miss significant time.